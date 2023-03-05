Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $2,087,981.44 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares in the company, valued at $46,667,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.

LAZY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

