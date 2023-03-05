Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases $2,087,981.44 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares in the company, valued at $46,667,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.
- On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.
Lazydays Price Performance
LAZY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
