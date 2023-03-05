FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

