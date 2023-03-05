FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

