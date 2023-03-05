MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MaxLinear by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.92.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

