MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
MaxLinear Stock Up 1.4 %
MaxLinear stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.92.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Further Reading
