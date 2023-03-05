Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.67 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock worth $1,091,335,254. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.