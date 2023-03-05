KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.61.
KLA Stock Up 0.9 %
KLA stock opened at $381.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.