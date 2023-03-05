KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Neutral at KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $381.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

