Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.58) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 39.12 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.46. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 39.78 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £657.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

