ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 549,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after buying an additional 1,648,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

