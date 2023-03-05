ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.
ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %
ACIW opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
