NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 279,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 549,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Specifically, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,833 shares of company stock worth $180,543. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 340,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 238,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

