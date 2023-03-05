Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

