Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $52.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

WTRG stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

