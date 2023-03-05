Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

