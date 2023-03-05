Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

