Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,642,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $6,176,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,533,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.73. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $4.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

