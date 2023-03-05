MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $12.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFA Financial news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

