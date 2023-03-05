MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTY opened at C$66.95 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.