Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 255.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.83 ($3.09).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.53) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th.

LON KGF opened at GBX 285.10 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.40 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.94, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.42.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

