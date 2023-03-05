Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Stories

