Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.44). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of EB opened at $9.27 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

