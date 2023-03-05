KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

EB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 21.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eventbrite by 324.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

