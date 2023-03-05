Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPZEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.