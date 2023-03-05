Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 459.3 days.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

