Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,373,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 2,878,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.3 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

