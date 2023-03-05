Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 20.5%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,791.0 days.
UBE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBEOF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. UBE has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $15.41.
UBE Company Profile
