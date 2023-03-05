Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 2.5 %

UBSFY opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.38) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

See Also

