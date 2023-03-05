UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Short Interest Update

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,015,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 3,657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

UNPLF opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94.

Get UnipolSai Assicurazioni alerts:

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

(Get Rating)

See Also

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life insurance business, Life insurance business, Real Estate business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products and services in the areas of motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.