Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of UNPRF opened at $3.01 on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

