Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 1,014,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.4 days.
Uniper Stock Performance
Shares of UNPRF opened at $3.01 on Friday. Uniper has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.
About Uniper
