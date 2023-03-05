Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Vallourec has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

