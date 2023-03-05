Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANYYY opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

See Also

