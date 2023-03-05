Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

