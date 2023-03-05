Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.9 %

Sunrun stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

