Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Sells 13,563 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

TEX opened at $60.32 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

