Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $783,000.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62.

Vertex stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

