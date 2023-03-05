Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $702,265.62 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

Vertex Stock Down 3.1 %

VERX stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

