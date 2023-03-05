Tamer I. Khayal Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 11.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,502,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

