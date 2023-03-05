John W. Pregenzer Sells 4,754 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atkore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,471,000 after buying an additional 394,908 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 516.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 19.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Atkore

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

