Zuora’s (ZUO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZUO. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

