Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Clear Secure Price Performance
YOU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
