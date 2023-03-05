Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $138.74 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day moving average is $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

