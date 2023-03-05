UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $3.75

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.30 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on UWMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.
Shares of UWMC stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
