UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $448.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.