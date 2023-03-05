Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after buying an additional 160,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

