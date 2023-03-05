Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.55.

NYSE VEEV opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

