Truist Financial Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.55.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

