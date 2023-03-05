Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

