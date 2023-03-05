Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 310

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 310 ($3.74) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 308 ($3.72) to GBX 321 ($3.87) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

