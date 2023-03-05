Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.
About Murata Manufacturing
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.