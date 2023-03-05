The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance
Shares of PSTVY stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.37.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
