Barclays Begins Coverage on D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF)

Barclays began coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of SIEVF stock opened at 200.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 188.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is 171.30. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 129.25 and a twelve month high of 200.00.
About D’Ieteren Group
