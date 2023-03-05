Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITCB opened at $3.60 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

